Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
