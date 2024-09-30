American Century Companies Inc. Buys 732 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,851 shares of company stock worth $5,690,416. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $166.38 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.