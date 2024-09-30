American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

