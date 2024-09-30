Xponance Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

