Xponance Inc. Sells 701 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 2.0 %

KBH stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBH

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.