Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Holdings Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $137.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $175,412 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.