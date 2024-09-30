Xponance Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.