GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 281.00 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

