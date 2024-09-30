Xponance Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $18,844,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $863,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Qualys by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,609,023. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

