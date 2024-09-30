Xponance Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

