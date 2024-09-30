Xponance Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 11,753.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,929,000 after acquiring an additional 946,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $112.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

