Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

