Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.55 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.89% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $45,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.61 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

