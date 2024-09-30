Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $45,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,264,000 after buying an additional 466,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

