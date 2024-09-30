Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $440,388.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

