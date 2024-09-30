Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

