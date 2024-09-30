Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

