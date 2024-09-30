Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
