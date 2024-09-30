Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.