SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,177,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

