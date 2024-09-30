Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

SENS stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

