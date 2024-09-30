ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.4 %

ACVA opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,490 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 399,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

