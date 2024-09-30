Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. Analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

