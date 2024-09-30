InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

