Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 429,456 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.89 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.42). Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

