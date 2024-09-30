Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $310.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.15), with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 510 ($6.83) to GBX 480 ($6.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,030.30%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

