Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Short Interest Update

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ACACW stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Acri Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Acri Capital Acquisition Company Profile
