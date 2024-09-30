Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Short Interest Update

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACACW stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Acri Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Acri Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, financial services, educational technology services, or health information service in North America.

