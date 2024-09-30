ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $8,640,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

