Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance
CPST stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.34.
