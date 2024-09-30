Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ABLLL opened at $26.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.6172 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

