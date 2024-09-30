Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Decreases By 9.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.