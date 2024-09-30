Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Decreases By 9.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.
About Color Star Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.