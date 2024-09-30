Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Concord Medical Services stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
