Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 352,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Abacus Life Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $10.27 on Monday. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $656.51 million, a PE ratio of 513.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

