Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.9 %

Avalon stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

