Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ADBE stock opened at $515.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

