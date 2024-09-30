Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,606,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.56% of Nordic American Tankers worth $46,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NAT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.19.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

