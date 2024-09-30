Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 126,392 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $46,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $159,614.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,384. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $191.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.