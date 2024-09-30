Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.59 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $46,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 424,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 762,462 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,892,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $28.04 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

