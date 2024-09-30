Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $51,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In related news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

