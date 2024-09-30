Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $46,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX opened at $19.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

