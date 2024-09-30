Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 110,601 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.48% of MarineMax worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarineMax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $35.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $794.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.82. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

