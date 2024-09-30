Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 643,679 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $47,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in DoubleVerify by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in DoubleVerify by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

