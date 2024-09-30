Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 154,159 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $49,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,192,000 after purchasing an additional 253,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after acquiring an additional 881,217 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,572,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.