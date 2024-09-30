MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.34% of MRC Global worth $47,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.64 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

