Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $51,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,627 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,931,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $182.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.09 and its 200 day moving average is $207.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.