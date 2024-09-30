The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $48,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 223,497 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

