The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Gorman-Rupp worth $49,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $38.61 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. Equities analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

