Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of MKS Instruments worth $48,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.