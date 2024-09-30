Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Cousins Properties worth $51,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

