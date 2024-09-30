Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

